SD Settles With Activists To End Riot Boosting Law Challenge

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- South Dakota has reached an agreement to end a lawsuit from environmental and indigenous groups who challenged several state laws viewed as silencing protestors, with the parties asking a federal court to dismiss the action Thursday. In the settlement, the state agreed not to enforce the majority of the "riot boosting" laws activists and a federal court judge said were unconstitutional and overly broad in their targeting of legitimate, peaceful protest such as those against the Keystone XL pipeline. The deal took into account U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol's order blocking the majority of the riot boosting legislation, which was...

