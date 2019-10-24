Trump Groping Accuser Says Records Back Her Claims

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused President Donald Trump of smearing her by denying her sexual misconduct allegations told a New York state court Thursday that the Trump Organization is trying to keep secret certain documents she says confirm her account of what happened. Summer Zervos asked the court to designate nine pages of documents as "not confidential" in her suit claiming Trump damaged her reputation and business by calling her a liar after she went public shortly before the 2016 presidential election with claims he had kissed her without her permission and groped her in 2007....

