Calif. ADA Ruling Applies Website Nexus Standard Broadly

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Website accessibility litigation generally revolves around two threshold legal questions. Does the Americans with Disabilities Act ever apply to websites? And if so, which websites does it apply to? At least seven federal circuit courts have answered these questions — with mixed results. But until recently, California courts had provided little guidance. A few trial courts had ruled for ADA plaintiffs, and a few had ruled for businesses defending website accessibility claims. On Sept. 3, the California Court of Appeal's Second Appellate District issued its opinion in Thurston v. Midvale Corporation.[1] While this decision leaves some questions unanswered, it makes clear that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS