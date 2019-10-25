Mom Of Dead Minor Leaguer Blasts Arena's 'Alternative Facts'

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The mother of a G-League basketball player who died after he suffered a cardiac episode during a game in 2018 is urging a Michigan federal court to reject the arena’s bid to end her suit, saying its arguments rely on “alternative facts” that are contradicted by her complaint. In a brief filed Thursday, the mother of the late Grand Rapids Drive player Zeke Upshaw told the court that while DeltaPlex Arena’s motion to dismiss contends that her son received immediate medical care after he collapsed on the court, she saw no one take his pulse, perform CPR, or use a nearby...

