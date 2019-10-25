Celeb Chef Wants New Trial In IP Suit Against Restaurants

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A celebrity chef plans to ask a California federal court for a new trial in her suit against a restaurant chain that she founded after a jury cleared it of liability for continuing to use her name and likeness after she sold the business. Vegan celebrity chef Tanya Petrovna's notice of motion for a new trial said the verdict favored Native Foods Holdings LLC because the jury wasn't given enough evidence to show that she suffered harm when the chain breached its contract with her and misappropriated her intellectual property. "The ground for the motion for a new trial is insufficiency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS