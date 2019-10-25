State Dept. Given 14 Days To Share Travel Ban Waiver Info

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has 14 days to turn over information sought by a group of international plaintiffs suing for speedier decisions on their visa applications, after a California federal judge ordered expedited discovery in a lawsuit over the travel ban waiver process. The government had argued that decisions on the waivers are not reviewable and are under the discretion of the State Department. But U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore ruled on Wednesday that the plaintiffs are not challenging the agency's decisions on their cases, but only that no decisions have been made at all. The order from Judge Westmore directed...

