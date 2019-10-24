ACLU Says New Data Reveals 1,500 More Migrant Separations

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union said on Thursday that the Trump administration had handed over data as part of a class action suit challenging its migrant family separation policy that shows more than 1,500 additional migrant children were separated from their families than previously known. Lee Gelernt, the lead ACLU attorney handling the family separations lawsuit, told Law360 on Thursday that 1,556 additional children had been separated from their family members prior to a June 2018 order by the California federal court overseeing the case, which directed the government to stop separating families and reunite all class members with their children....

