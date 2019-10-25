9th Circ. Says JP Morgan Arbitration Should've Been Paused

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel has struck down an arbitration win for J.P. Morgan Securities, ruling that a FINRA panel unreasonably refused to delay proceedings in a former financial analyst's wrongful termination case after his attorney had a medical emergency. In an unpublished decision Thursday, the majority of the three-judge panel sided with Bradley Sayre in his bid to undo the arbitration award that stemmed from a case he filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority accusing the company of terminating him after he complained about policies he believed were illegal. “This case presents one of the rare instances where an arbitration...

