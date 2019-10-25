7th Circ. Revives Health Fund Trustee's Push For Payroll Info

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived a suit by benefit funds to force a Wisconsin electrical contractor to provide nonunion employee payroll records for an audit, saying the fund's trustees had the authority under federal benefits law to request the data under the collective bargaining agreement. A three-member panel ruled Thursday that a lower court had improperly granted summary judgment to Veterans Electric LLC, saying instead that the company was bound to trust agreements within a collective bargaining agreement that allowed the Electrical Construction Industry Health & Welfare Plan and other plans to audit payroll information under the Employee Retirement Income Security...

