Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Judge Again Refuses To Excuse NCUA From Libor Deals

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected on Thursday what she described as the National Credit Union Administration Board's apparent attempt to appeal "a non-appealable order" that denied its late bid to opt out of settlements reached in related Libor-rigging multidistrict litigation.

In July, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald refused the NCUA's bid to "exclude itself belatedly" from four agreements resolving class action antitrust claims against several big financial institutions after it failed to respond to several notices about the settlements.

"Rather than endeavor to reargue or appeal the decision, NCUA submitted two unusual documents," Judge Reice Buchwald said Thursday.

The first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®