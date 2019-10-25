NY Judge Again Refuses To Excuse NCUA From Libor Deals

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected on Thursday what she described as the National Credit Union Administration Board's apparent attempt to appeal "a non-appealable order" that denied its late bid to opt out of settlements reached in related Libor-rigging multidistrict litigation. In July, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald refused the NCUA's bid to "exclude itself belatedly" from four agreements resolving class action antitrust claims against several big financial institutions after it failed to respond to several notices about the settlements. "Rather than endeavor to reargue or appeal the decision, NCUA submitted two unusual documents," Judge Reice Buchwald said Thursday. The first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS