DeVos Hit With $100K Contempt Fine In Student Loan Row

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge held U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her department in contempt Thursday and fined them $100,000 for their "minimal efforts" to comply with the court's order to halt collection of student loan debt from former Corinthian Colleges enrollees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said there was "no question" that DeVos and her agency had violated the May preliminary injunction against collection, criticizing the Education Department for sending just one "cursory" email to loan servicers that only obliquely referenced the court's order and then failing to follow up in a meaningful way. "Defendants' compliance report is silent as to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS