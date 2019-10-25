Frustrated Feds Maneuver For Sterner 'Varsity Blues' Penalties

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A new federal bribery charge levied against actress Lori Loughlin and other parents in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case is a strategic move that gives prosecutors frustrated by a struggle so far to secure long prison terms a stronger case with more clear-cut elements of proof, experts said. The charge, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, is in addition to fraud and money laundering counts faced by the parents who are still fighting the high profile case. The government has already superseded the indictment once, to add the money laundering count. While attorneys who are not connected to the case...

