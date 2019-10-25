FCC Releases Parts Of Mass., Hawaii From Cable Price Rules

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Federal Communications Commission vote on Friday released cable companies in some Massachusetts and Hawaii communities from lingering basic cable price regulation, a move agency Democrats warned will double consumer bills in those areas. The commission made the narrow determination that Charter Communications should enjoy lighter regulations because AT&T's streaming service acts as a direct competitor to the cable company even though it doesn't use the same wireline infrastructure — a first-of-its-kind ruling from the commission. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai framed the vote as a way to get rid of a regulatory anomaly left over from a years-old push to lure...

