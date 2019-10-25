Ex-Katten IP Atty Accused Of Botching Startup's Patent App

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP patent attorney has been accused of subjecting a client to claims of inequitable conduct in a federal trade secret suit by failing to disclose prior art in the startup company's patent application for a hair removal product, according to an Illinois state court suit. John Paniaguas, now of counsel at Clark Hill PLC, was accused on Thursday of mishandling a utility patent application for client DD Karma, which sells a device called Dermaflash for at-home dermaplaning, a cosmetic procedure for removing facial hair and dead skin cells. The company and first-time inventor Dara Levy allege...

