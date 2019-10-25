Lactation Claims Too Varied For Class, UnitedHealth Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A group of moms can’t proceed collectively in their suit accusing UnitedHealth of violating federal benefits and health care laws by failing to offer free lactation services because their claims are too unique to litigate on a class basis, the insurer has told a California federal judge. UnitedHealth urged the court Thursday not to grant the mothers’ renewed motion to certify three classes in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Affordable Care Act suit because they didn’t fix the defects from their first certification attempt that was shut down by a federal judge in May. The women’s proposed classes still...

