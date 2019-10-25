Don't Halt CFPB Case To Wait For Seila Ruling, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A legal finance business that's squaring off with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the Second Circuit has pushed back on a CFPB request to postpone oral argument in light of the agency's pending constitutional challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court, saying the justices might even benefit if the appeals court forges ahead. RD Legal Funding LLC urged the Second Circuit on Thursday to deny the CFPB's bid to adjourn next month's scheduled oral argument until after the high court has issued a decision in Seila Law v. CFPB, a case that positions the justices to rule on whether a statutory...

