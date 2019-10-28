La. Judge Won't Sanction Attys In $25M Contract Row

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has stayed a $25 million dispute brought against Haulotte Group SA pending the outcome of arbitration proceedings, while declining to rule on the French company’s bid for sanctions. U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter granted REQ (Assignment for Benefit of Creditors) LLC’s motion to stay on Friday and dismissed without prejudice all other pending motions. The brief order did not offer any reasoning, with the judge saying the action — launched by REQ after Haulotte refused to arbitrate claims it sold ReEquip Solutions LLC faulty lifts — could be reopened, if needed, once the arbitration is concluded....

