Interior Dept. Defangs Controversial FOIA Rule

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Public interest groups from across the political spectrum claimed victory Friday as the U.S. Department of the Interior released a watered down version of a Freedom of Information Act policy update that had been slammed for severely limiting the public's access to agency information. The final version of the DOI's FOIA regulations won't require information requesters to be more specific about what they are looking for. Nor will it limit how many requests someone can make in a month, and it cut a proposal that critics said muddied the waters on when the agency must respond to requests. The agency had floated...

