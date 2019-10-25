'Unprofessional Behavior' Sinks Age Bias Suit, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A sales director who was fired from a prefabricated construction company failed to show she lost her job based solely on age discrimination rather than documented job performance issues, the Fifth Circuit held Friday. The court said evidence in the record supports a win for DIRTT Environmental Solutions against bias claims from fired employee Patricia Gill, including documented complaints that she had lied to DIRTT representatives and clients, tried to improperly increase her commission by misclassifying sales, excluded key employees from contract discussions and would also attempt to take over her coworkers’ responsibilities. Gill had argued that the alleged reasons for...

