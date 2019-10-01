PG&E Says Equipment Failed Just Before Wildfire Started

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Pacific Gas and Electric Co. transmission line failed just before a wildfire broke out in Northern California wine country earlier this week and has been raging despite the utility's use of power blackouts to try to fend off fires. PG&E had turned off the power to just under 28,000 customers in Sonoma County and the surrounding area on Wednesday due to strong winds. However, the utility did not turn off a 230,000-volt transmission line near the small town of Geyserville because weather conditions there didn't trigger PG&E's safety protocol, the utility said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. That line...

