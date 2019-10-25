Contractor Bias Deals Net $40M In 2019, Breaking DOL Record

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's contractor bias watchdog has broken its own record for settling job discrimination suits by racking up more than $40 million in settlements throughout 2019 to resolve claims of race- and gender-based hiring and pay bias, the agency said Friday. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which audits and sues government contractors for job bias, said the $40.6 million in monetary settlements so far this year has topped the next highest year's record by more than $16 million and underscores the agency's commitment to enforcement. "Through a combination of effective enforcement and proactive compliance assistance,...

