Apple Shakes ITunes Users' Suit Over Data Disclosures

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday axed a putative class action accusing Apple of illegally selling iTunes users' listening histories to third parties, ruling the plaintiffs had failed to show that the tech giant actually disclosed their information and identities to data brokers or app developers. In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted Apple's motion to dismiss the suit accusing it of violating Rhode Island's Video, Audio and Publication Rentals Privacy Act and Michigan's Preservation of Personal Privacy Act. The iTunes users behind the suit had said the company violated the laws by selling, renting, transmitting or disclosing the personal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS