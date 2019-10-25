Ex-Domino's Workers Must Arbitrate No-Poach Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge said on Friday that former Domino's Pizza Inc. workers will have to arbitrate their claims that the pizza chain made its franchises promise not to hire each other's employees, then misled the public to believe no such agreement existed. U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts said both named plaintiffs in the proposed class action had signed contracts that contained clauses forcing them to resolve employment-related disputes through arbitration. One of the plaintiffs, Harvey Blanton, had an explicit delegation clause written into his contract, while the other plaintiff, Derek Piersing, signed a contract citing the rules of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS