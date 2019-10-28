Indian Groups Urge Supreme Court To Hear Bingo Block Case

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Four tribal groups are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider a Texas tribe's dispute against the Lone Star State after a Fifth Circuit decision affirmed that state law bars the tribe from offering bingo, saying federal law establishes a uniform framework for tribal gaming regulation. The National Congress of American Indians Fund, the National Indian Gaming Association, the Native American Rights Fund and the USET [United South and Eastern Tribes] Sovereignty Protection Fund said Friday in an amicus brief that Congress intended the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 to apply nationwide without exception. The organizations are supporting the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe...

