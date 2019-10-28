Astec Blasts 'Kneejerk' Investors' Suit Over Wood Pellet Woes

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Astec Industries Inc. has told a Tennessee federal judge it shouldn't have to face shareholders' allegations that it lied about the business prospects of its wood pellet plants, claiming that, contrary to investors' claims they had been in the dark about struggles at the two plants, it had updated them properly. In Astec Industries' Friday motion to dismiss the proposed class action, the engineering and manufacturing company accused the shareholders of bringing a frivolous suit. "This kneejerk, unmeritorious shareholder putative class action improperly criticizes a longtime Chattanooga-based company ... for pursuing growth through strategic innovation and battling unforeseen challenges related to...

