Fed. Circ. Eligibility Rulings Hurt Patent System, Justices Told

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Electronic Frontier Foundation and a tech lobbying group have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review rulings that made it harder to quickly invalidate patents for covering ineligible subject matter, saying the decisions impose burdens on the patent system. The EFF and the Computer & Communications Industry Association asked the justices Friday for permission to file an amicus brief that presses the court to grant certiorari in an appeal brought by Garmin, GoPro and others accused of infringing data-uploading patents. In the brief, the EFF and CCIA say the Federal Circuit has erected unnecessary barriers to the early resolution of questions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS