Microsoft Scores DOD's $10B Cloud Contract Over Amazon

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said Friday that it had tapped Microsoft Corp. for its $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract, rejecting top contender Amazon Web Services Inc. for the deal. Microsoft has won the Pentagon's controversial $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract. (AP) The JEDI contract, worth up to $10 billion over 10 years, is intended to move much of the Pentagon’s existing information technology infrastructure to the cloud and is the key component of the Pentagon's cloud strategy. The decision to award Microsoft the deal was seen as a surprise because Amaon Web Services, the largest...

