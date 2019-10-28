Resort Settles EEOC Suit Over English-Only Policy For $2.6M

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached a $2.6 million settlement with a San Antonio resort and its management company to resolve claims they violated federal anti-discrimination law by forcing Spanish-speaking workers to follow a "draconian" English-only policy. Destination Hotels and Resorts LLC, DH San Antonio Management LLC and the agency asked a federal judge on Friday to sign off on the consent decree in which the 25 Spanish-speaking banquet workers at La Cantera Resort & Spa who were affected by the policy will split $2.62 million. Under the agreement, the luxury resort is required to stop enforcing the English-only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS