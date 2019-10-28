AT&T Plans New Directors, Up To $10B In Divestitures

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT) -- AT&T said Monday it plans to sell off up to $10 billion of noncore assets next year and replace two directors, resolving pushback the telecommunications giant faced from activist hedge fund Elliott. AT&T's asset-sale plan follows an activist hedge fund's call for a strategic review. (AP) The announcement, which was made as part of AT&T Inc.'s third quarter earnings report, came after Elliott Management Corp. affiliates Elliott Associates LP and Elliott International LP in September disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in the telecom company and called for a strategic review. AT&T expects to sell between $5 billion and $10 billion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS