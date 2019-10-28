Bus Drivers Ask For Certification In Discipline Bias Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A group of nearly 150 African American bus drivers in Chicago's suburbs asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to certify a class in their suit claiming they are subjected to a pattern of racial bias through discipline. Evidence shows that African Americans who work in Pace Suburban Bus' Heritage Garage are disciplined "more frequently and more severely than their Caucasian counterparts" when it comes to anything more serious than a written warning, the bus drivers told U.S. District Judge John Lee. They argued class certification is appropriate because they were subject to the same rules governing the disciplinary process at issue...

