Contrite Boeing Chief Vows 737 Max Fixes In Senate Hearing

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Boeing's chief apologized for the company's "mistakes" designing and developing the 737 Max involved in two fatal crashes overseas, but disputed claims the American aerospace giant intentionally undercut regulatory oversight, during his first public hearing before a Senate panel Tuesday. Boeing Co. President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg weathered blistering questions from members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation in the first of two closely watched public hearings this week examining Boeing's alleged missteps in its development and certification of its newest and most popular jet, the 737 Max. The 737 Max was involved in the October 2018 crash...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS