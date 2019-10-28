Inspection Agencies Want Brazilian Plywood Suit Axed

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Three inspection agencies have urged a Florida federal court to toss a lawsuit over their roles certifying allegedly inferior Brazilian plywood marketed in the United States as meeting a structural standard, saying they can't be tried in the state and the claims are insufficient. Defendants PFS Corp., operating as PFS-TECO, Timber Products Inspection Inc. and International Accreditation Service Inc. each filed a motion to dismiss on Friday, arguing that Florida courts have no jurisdiction over them and that U.S. plywood producers' claims of false advertising and negligence do not meet pleading standards. The U.S. Structural Plywood Integrity Coalition, a group of 10...

