Russian Firm Adds Former Dechert Arbitration Pro

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Russian firm Rybalkin Gortsunyan & Partners has gained a former Dechert LLP attorney with experience advising and representing a range of clients in international arbitration proceedings at various tribunals. Yuri Makhonin joined the Moscow-based firm after spending more than 10 years at Dechert, where, for the past three years, he was head of dispute resolution in Russia, the firm announced Oct. 21. Makhonin has represented both foreign and Russian clients in hundreds of cases, appearing before both Russian courts and arbitral tribunals and international tribunals. He focuses his practice on commercial, real estate, construction and corporate disputes, bankruptcy, debt recovery and...

