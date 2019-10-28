FCC May Drop WWII-era Broadcast Antenna Sharing Rules

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is mulling a rulemaking to determine whether to do away with or revise current rules governing access to FM radio and TV antenna sites. The agency announced Friday it was soliciting public comments to examine whether the rarely invoked World War II-era rules that open a broadcaster's antenna site to access by competitors are still relevant to promoting competition and ensuring an adequate variety of FM and TV broadcast sources. The FCC said the inquiry is an extension of its 2017 Modernization of Media Regulation Initiative to eliminate or modify outdated and unnecessary media regulations it deemed...

