Insys Doc's Sentence Called A Warning To Medical Community

Law360, New York (October 28, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a former osteopathic doctor with two years in prison Monday for taking cash from Insys Inc. to prescribe its Subsys painkiller to patients, saying time behind bars will send a message to physicians. U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood said that Todd Schlifstein, 51, has suffered "a tremendous loss" from losing his medical practice, but she but pinned her sentence on the need to deter other doctors from getting in bed with medical companies that use unethical means to push their products. "The seriousness is, in my mind, the corruption of a doctor's care for patients,"...

