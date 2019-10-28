DOD Likely To Wait For Amazon's Protest Before Starting JEDI

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is likely to wait to see if Amazon will protest its contentious $10 billion JEDI cloud contract award to Microsoft before beginning the project, the head of a federal contractors' group said Monday. Although the DOD can override the automatic stay that applies when a contract is protested, it does so very rarely, and a protest by Amazon Web Services Inc. over JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, is unlikely to be an exception, Professional Services Council CEO David Berteau said in a conference call with reporters. "Probably 98%, 99% of the time agencies do suspend...

