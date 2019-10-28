AARP Backs Ex-Intel Worker In ERISA Fight At Supreme Court

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- AARP on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a Ninth Circuit decision about when the clock starts ticking for Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims, telling the high court it should reject Intel Corp.'s interpretation of a key term of the law. In an amicus brief supporting former Intel engineer Christopher Sulyma, AARP told the justices they should uphold the Ninth Circuit's decision in his case that could determine whether workers get six years or three years to sue over ERISA violations. The case asks the court what it means for a worker to have "actual knowledge" of an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS