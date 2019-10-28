Texas Says County Bail Reform Shirks 'Sanctuary City' Law

Law360, Houston (October 28, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Texas attacked Harris County's proposal to stop requiring cash bail for nonviolent misdemeanors, telling a Texas federal judge on Monday the plan could run afoul of a state anti-"sanctuary city" law that mandates cooperation with immigration authorities. The state attorney general's office asked the court not to approve a settlement between Harris County and a proposed class of people who were jailed because they couldn't afford to pay bail after being arrested for misdemeanors. Adam Arthur Biggs, special litigation counsel for the attorney general's office, said he's concerned the quick-release provision of the proposal will interfere with the state's so-called sanctuary...

