GM, Toyota Side With Trump Admin In Emissions Rule Fight

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and other auto giants said Monday they were seeking to intervene on the side of the Trump administration as it defends its move to yank California’s authority to set tighter vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards. Uniting as the Coalition for Sustainable Automotive Regulation, the Association of Global Automakers and the auto giants said in a statement that their decision is about how the fuel economy standard should be applied, not what the standard should be, and that they want to make sure the concerns of consumers, autoworkers and manufacturers are taken into account....

