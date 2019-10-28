Red States Want In On EPA Vehicle Emissions Rule Fight

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Seven red states led by Ohio are asking the D.C. Circuit to let them support the Trump administration as it defends its move to yank California's authority to set tighter vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards. Attorneys general from Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Utah and West Virginia on Friday made a pitch to intervene on behalf of the federal government against California and a swath of other states, cities, and environmental and consumer groups. The blue states sued the U.S. Department of Transportation over its September assertion that the Energy Policy and Conservation Act gives it the exclusive right...

