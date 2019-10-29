Adidas, Brooklyn Nets Settle Milk Crate Logo TM Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Adidas and the Brooklyn Nets have settled trademark infringement litigation lodged by a New York-based streetwear company tied to an alleged collaboration gone wrong. Milkcrate Athletics Inc. asked the New York federal court to dismiss the litigation with prejudice Monday, noting the settlement. No details were laid out, and Adidas attorney R. Charles Henn Jr. of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP confirmed the terms are confidential. Corporate representatives for Adidas and the Nets, along with attorneys for the Nets and Milkcrate Athletics, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. The Aug. 12 suit claims top executives at Adidas North America Inc....

