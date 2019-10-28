Luxury Movie Theater Chain Approved For $51M Ch. 11 Sale

Law360, Wilmington (October 28, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt luxury movie theater chain iPic Entertainment received court approval Monday in Delaware for a $51.85 million sale of its assets to a secured creditor that reached a deal with unsecured creditors to open up a path toward a confirmable Chapter 11 plan of liquidation. During a hearing in Wilmington, iPic attorney Jeffrey Pomerantz of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP said secured creditor and debtor-in-possession lender the Retirement System of Alabama credit bid a portion of its $205 million in prepetition secured claims against the debtor and would fund certain costs of iPic to create the possibility of recovery to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS