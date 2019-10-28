Kylli Secures $350M Refinancing For San Francisco Office

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Real estate company Kylli has secured a $350 million refinancing for a San Francisco office building with guidance from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., JLL said Monday. California-based Kylli Inc. nabbed the fixed-rate loan through Deutsche Bank, the announcement said. The office building, at 225 Bush St., is in San Francisco’s financial district and is near several major transportation hubs. The building boasts about 580,000 square feet and is fully leased to 31 tenants in a range of sectors including technology, media and finance, the announcement said. The 22-story building was constructed in 1922 as the Standard Oil Building for John D....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS