Chinese Real Estate Co. Wants $9M Arbitral Award Nixed

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator used "his own sense of justice" when he issued a $9 million costs award favoring two venture capital funds in a dispute over a $200 million investment deal with a Chinese real estate developer, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court. China Fortune Land Development and its Hong Kong subsidiary, Global Industrial Investment Ltd., asked the court to vacate the award issued to 1955 Capital Fund 1 GP LLC and 1955 Capital China Fund GP LLC, which included several nominal damages of $100 for the parties, plus a $9 million costs award to the two funds....

