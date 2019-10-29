Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cozen Again Looks To Exit Real Estate Dispute With Deal

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Cozen O’Connor has again attempted to exit a lawsuit where it faces allegations that a former real estate attorney from the firm conspired to inflate the value of a development project, with all parties in the litigation signing off on a proposed settlement.

Unlike the last, unsuccessful time the firm tried to depart the case through a settlement, its remaining co-defendant in the case, developer Cushman & Wakefield, is now on board with Cozen O’Connor’s departure, according to a stipulation of dismissal filed Monday with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois in August shot down the previous settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®