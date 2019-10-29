Cozen Again Looks To Exit Real Estate Dispute With Deal

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Cozen O’Connor has again attempted to exit a lawsuit where it faces allegations that a former real estate attorney from the firm conspired to inflate the value of a development project, with all parties in the litigation signing off on a proposed settlement. Unlike the last, unsuccessful time the firm tried to depart the case through a settlement, its remaining co-defendant in the case, developer Cushman & Wakefield, is now on board with Cozen O’Connor’s departure, according to a stipulation of dismissal filed Monday with the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois in August shot down the previous settlement...

