House Passes Building Project Bill Aimed At Transparency

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The House passed a bill Monday that would require the General Services Administration to publicly post information on its website about proposed federal building and leasing projects, including their cost and location. House lawmakers passed the Transparency in Federal Buildings Projects Act through a voice vote. The measure had been introduced by Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., in May. Palmer said in a statement that “posting GSA proposals on a searchable, public website will increase transparency and offer easy access to public and private sector stakeholders.” He also said that the bill will make federal agencies' activities more visible to the public....

