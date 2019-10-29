Roofer Seeks $1.6M For Unpaid FBI Data Center Work

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A roofing contractor alleged in Idaho federal court Monday that it is owed roughly $1.6 million for unpaid work on a $100 million data center for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, claiming the construction company that won the contract has yet to pay for the completed work. Superior Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc., which does business as Superior Roofing Co., said JE Dunn Construction has yet to pay it for roofing work that was completed on a data center in Pocatello, Idaho. Superior Roofing claims the contract plus interest amounts to more than $1.6 million. According to the complaint, the government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS