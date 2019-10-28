9th Circ. Says Taylor Swift Can't Shake Off Copyright Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday revived a lawsuit accusing Taylor Swift of ripping off lyrics for “Shake It Off” from an earlier song, citing a century-old ruling that says it's “dangerous” for judges to quickly toss copyright suits. The Ninth Circuit has ruled that pop star Taylor Swift must face a case accusing her of taking lyrics for her hit "Shake It Off" from another song. (AP) A three-judge panel overturned a trial judge’s decision last year that said the older lyrics — written by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler — were not “original” enough to be afforded copyright protection. Notably, Monday's...

