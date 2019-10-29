MIT Strikes $18M 401(k) Class Settlement With Workers

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT) -- A class of Massachusetts Institute of Technology employees asked a judge late Monday to bless an $18.1 million settlement and $6 million in attorney fees for Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP and other firms who brought the suit claiming the university violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing excessive 401(k) fees. MIT is not opposing the workers’ motion. The firm who led the class promised a formal fee request at a later date, but said the ask will not total more than one-third of the total settlement. Citing past cases, the firm said it has been recognized as having “pioneer[ed]”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS