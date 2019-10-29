Taxi Co. Asks 2nd Circ. To Maintain Injunction Against Partner

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A U.S-based company with a stake in a Mexican taxi meter business told the Second Circuit Monday that a district court judge's injunction barring its business partner from ousting it should remain in place. Espiritu Santo Holdings LP, referred to as ES Holdings, says that U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon's preliminary injunction order against L1bero Partners LP — which blocked the company from taking any action that would "eliminate, diminish, or compromise petitioner's equal ownership stake" in the co-owned business, Servicios Digitales Lusad S. de RL de CV, or Lusad — was properly issued and should not be vacated. Judge McMahon...

